Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $23.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $2,476,151.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,185,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $247,184,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,129,016 shares of company stock valued at $250,919,052 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,705,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $23,114,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $21,904,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $14,250,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

