Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.64.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
NASDAQ:ASO opened at $23.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $26.70.
In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $2,476,151.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,185,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $247,184,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,129,016 shares of company stock valued at $250,919,052 in the last ninety days.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,705,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $23,114,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $21,904,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $14,250,000.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.
