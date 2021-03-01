Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $171.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Acceleron Pharma traded as high as $144.03 and last traded at $141.38, with a volume of 11071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.16.

XLRN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.79.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $62,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,911.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.73.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.