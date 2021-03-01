Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) were up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.62 and last traded at $47.08. Approximately 672,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 934,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACCD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth $13,858,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,879,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth about $2,493,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,970,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Accolade by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 37,401 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

