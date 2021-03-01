AceD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One AceD token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AceD has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $386,033.80 and $15.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000896 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 117.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000098 BTC.

AceD Token Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

