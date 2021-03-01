Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acerinox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Acerinox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of ANIOY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

