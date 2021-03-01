Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acerinox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ANIOY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492. Acerinox has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

