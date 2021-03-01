Actinium Price Down 9.2% This Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $446,590.52 and approximately $40,206.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,935,050 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

