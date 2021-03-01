Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Raised to $46.00 at KeyCorp

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $42.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 89.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3,520.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.