Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Trading Up 5.9%

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) shares were up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 856,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 922,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

The firm has a market cap of $153.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $64,744. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 807,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 74,580 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 808,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 150,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

