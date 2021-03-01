adbank (ADB) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, adbank has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One adbank token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. adbank has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $90,369.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00054982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.14 or 0.00750862 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00030212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00028907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00041063 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 848,426,863 tokens. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling adbank

