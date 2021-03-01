Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AHEXY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecco Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.86. 33,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,382. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 531.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.