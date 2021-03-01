adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Shares of adidas stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.64. The company had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.62. adidas has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $185.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of adidas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

