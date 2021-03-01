ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADVOF. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVOF opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $544.56 million, a PE ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. ADVA Optical Networking has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.