Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) rose 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 119,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 142,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $112.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 708.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 42,145 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

