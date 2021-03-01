Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Trading Up 6.6%

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.47 and last traded at $111.37. Approximately 235,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 311,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $788,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

