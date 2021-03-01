Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 94.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

AAVVF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.06. 66,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $386.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

