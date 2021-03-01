Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AAVVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 66,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,329. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

