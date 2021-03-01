Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Increased to $3.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $2.25 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.84% from the company’s current price.

AAVVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Advantage Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.06. 66,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,329. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

