Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 70.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.22.

AAVVF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.06. 66,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,329. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $386.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

