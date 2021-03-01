Advisor OS LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 218,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,794,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 12.8% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,404,000 after purchasing an additional 244,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,784,000 after purchasing an additional 366,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $357.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,865. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $362.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

