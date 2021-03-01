Advisor OS LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 121.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after acquiring an additional 795,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 74.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after acquiring an additional 569,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $72,618,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 519,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,507,000 after purchasing an additional 210,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $8.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.65. 31,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,838. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.73. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

