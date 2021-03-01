Advisor OS LLC Buys 3,288 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 102.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.8% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,017,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $192,228,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $456.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,576. The company has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $498.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

