Advisor OS LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,736 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after buying an additional 170,562 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after buying an additional 129,717 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1,378.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 115,667 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average of $81.98. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $102.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

