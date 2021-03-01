Advisor OS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 151.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,739 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.6% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,440,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.46. The stock had a trading volume of 44,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,844. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $138.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.40 and its 200 day moving average is $120.33.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

