Advisor OS LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its position in Intuit by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $14.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $404.87. The stock had a trading volume of 52,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,887. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.72. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.14.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.