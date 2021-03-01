Advisor OS LLC Purchases 14,304 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 176.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

TSM traded up $2.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.80. 278,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,825,872. The firm has a market cap of $667.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.00 and its 200 day moving average is $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.