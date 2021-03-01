Advisor OS LLC Purchases 5,450 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 110.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.83. The company had a trading volume of 181,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,720. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $192.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

