Advisor OS LLC Purchases New Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,244 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after acquiring an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,642,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,092,000 after buying an additional 178,199 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,794,000 after buying an additional 349,632 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,229. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

