Advisor OS LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.15. The stock had a trading volume of 167,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,461. The company has a market cap of $423.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.88 and a 200 day moving average of $204.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,398 shares of company stock valued at $16,011,623. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

