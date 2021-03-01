Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,774 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $61.70 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.85.

