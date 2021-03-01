Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $76.58 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

