Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $134.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $138.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

