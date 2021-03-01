Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,092,000 after acquiring an additional 443,790 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,940,000 after acquiring an additional 336,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after acquiring an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 383,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $139.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

