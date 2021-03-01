Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 10,094 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 442.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,009,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,855,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $205.03 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

