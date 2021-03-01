Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $241.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

