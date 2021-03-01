Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.07% of Stamps.com worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Stamps.com by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,466,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stamps.com by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,413,000 after purchasing an additional 171,261 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stamps.com by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In other Stamps.com news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $375,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $375,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katie May sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $773,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,790 shares of company stock worth $13,165,276. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

STMP opened at $181.93 on Monday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.67 and a 12-month high of $325.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.