Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 816.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,529 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,949.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 173,103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 431.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 138.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 237,667 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $1,926,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP opened at $65.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,659,606.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.