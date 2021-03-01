Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 218.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,691,000 after acquiring an additional 123,366 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after acquiring an additional 336,287 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 17.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,167,000 after acquiring an additional 210,365 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 216.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after acquiring an additional 682,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.50.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $392.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.72. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,258 shares of company stock valued at $92,858,634 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.