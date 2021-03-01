Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 843,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after buying an additional 373,142 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $36.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

