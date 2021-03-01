Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

