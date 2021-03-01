Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX opened at $65.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.25.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

