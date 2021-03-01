Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4,493.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 56,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $47.94 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

