Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 4,033 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,792.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 15.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 200,240 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $768.60.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $805.39 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $818.69 and its 200 day moving average is $696.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 275.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total value of $1,326,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,243,117.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,388 shares of company stock valued at $161,618,515 over the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

