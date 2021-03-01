Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 4,457 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $218.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

