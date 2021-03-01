Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 5,954 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 403,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,862,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 209,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D opened at $68.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,416.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $89.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average of $77.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

