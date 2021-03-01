Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,568. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $142.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.30 and a 200 day moving average of $143.83. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

