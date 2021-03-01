Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.64.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $177.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.92. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

