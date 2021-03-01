Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,350 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $602,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 34,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 93,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.90. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

