Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 38,706 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,706 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.12% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, CEO Buford Harrison Morris III sold 5,093 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $200,002.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,860.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rex D. Mckinney sold 5,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $192,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,814.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,763 shares of company stock worth $1,247,588. 10.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFBS stock opened at $49.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $51.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

