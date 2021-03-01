Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 7,479 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.44 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.